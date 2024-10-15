Ole Miss Football WR Tre Harris Earns Prestigious Midseason Honor
Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris was already named a Midseason All-American by the Reese's Senior Bowl last week, and he earned that same designation from another publication on Tuesday.
Harris, Ole Miss' leading wide receiver so far in 2024, earned his newest Midseason All-America title from CBS Sports, one of two wideouts nationally to gain the honor. Harris was joined by Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan at the wide receiver position on the list.
When healthy, Harris has thrived as quarterback Jaxson Dart's top passing option in 2024, hauling in 59 receptions for 987 yards and six touchdowns, good for a clip of 16.73 yards per reception and 141 yards per game.
That's the caveat, however: health. Harris has departed early from Ole Miss' last two games (at South Carolina and LSU) with injuries, but when he has been in the game, the Rebel offense has seemed to flow through him, making his departure noticeable in on-field production.
This is a good week for Harris, from that standpoint, as Ole Miss is on bye after dropping an overtime heartbreaker to LSU last week. The Rebels will next host the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 26 in a game that is set to take place at 11 a.m. CT on ABC or ESPN.
