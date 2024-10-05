In-Game Updates: Ole Miss Football Takes On South Carolina
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels need a bounce-back performance this week as they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia.
Ole Miss (4-1, 0-1 SEC) dropped an upset loss to the Kentucky Wildcats last week, and its College Football Playoff hopes need a boost as we enter Week 6 of the college football season. The Gamecocks and a hostile environment at Williams-Brice Stadium stand in the way of the Rebels accomplishing just that.
Lane Kiffin's Rebels will be without edge rusher Princely Umanmielen on Saturday due to injury, and it has also been reported that Henry Parrish Jr. is a game-time decision at running back for Ole Miss. Both of these players suffered injuries last week against Kentucky, so the Rebels could be a little shorthanded as they seek to regain some momentum on Saturday.
Follow along below for in-game updates from action between Ole Miss and South Carolina.
PREGAME
Ole Miss is wearing its powder blue helmets, white/powder blue jerseys and white pants on Saturday, and you can view that uniform combination below.
Lane Kiffin confirmed to ESPN that Henry Parrish is "good to go" today.
FIRST QUARTER
Ole Miss receives the football to start.
The Rebels go three-and-out to start the game. South Carolina takes over at its own 27.
The Rebels force a stop, and South Carolina fakes a punt unsuccessfully. Ole Miss takes over at the SC 35.
1Q | 10:36 -- Henry Parrish finds the end zone on the ground from three yards out for the Rebels, and they are on the board first. Ole Miss 7, South Carolina 0
Gamecocks fumble the ball in Rebel territory, and Ole Miss recovers.
1Q | 5:57 -- JJ Pegues is into the end zone for the Rebels from a yard out, and the Rebels extend their lead. Ole Miss 14, South Carolina 0