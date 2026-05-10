Inside Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss’ Special Bond With His Mother

Cheryl Chambliss, the mother of Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, served as a juvenile probation officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Growing up, she played both Volleyball and basketball, but now switched out her old memories to make new ones, in the crowd of every Ole Miss game.

Cheryl's late father, Donald Griffioen, was a longtime pastor and assisted in opening churches around the country.

Growing up as a pastor's daughter, one of the main focal points in the Chambliss household is the value of prayer and the Holy Trinity.

In fact, in the event that Trinidad was born as a girl, Cheryl would have chosen the name Trinity.

"We are a faith-based family," Cheryl Chambliss said. "Trinidad was just fine with me because it translates to Trinity, and so that's very important. When people ask me, he is named after the Trinity," said Cheryl, according to ESPN.

The Pregame Prayer

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss greets family in the crowd prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That faith-based connection also translates to the football field.

Trinidad and his mother's private prayer became one of the most notable parts of their relationship. After trotting out of the locker room, Chambliss heads straight to his mother to bow his head as she prays over him.

Cheryl told the Clarion Ledger that although the dynamic changed, spreading God makes this gift even bigger.

"I'm very grateful and thankful for the opportunity that Trinidad's been given. I'm taking it all in," Chambliss said. "Our time that has now become public, which is a pregame prayer, that was a private moment that was very public now. At the end of the day, that's OK because it's spreading the word of God."

Her Spot in the Stands

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss shares the Golden Egg trophy with his mother after the Bulldogs go down. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Being a super mom despite the distance, Cheryl did not miss a single game in the 2025 season, which extends to his time as a backup quarterback in Kentucky. Trent’s streak ended sooner with the week four game against Tulane, only because he had to attend a funeral.

Chambliss’ parents' acts do not go unnoticed. Chambliss continuously shares that he is not sure what he would do without them and all of their support.

The sacrifices his parents had to make are something they would do in every lifetime, notably, changing their plans quite often.

“We could have made choices to put funds in other areas," she said. "Vacations and stuff. As I've said before, as long as our kids have wanted to, and have committed to something, we will support them 100%."

A Changing Scene, but a Consistent Love

Ole Miss head coach of offense and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, left, and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ mother Cheryl Chambliss. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this year, we saw the stands change as Chambliss was on trial for his eligibility case, but one thing did not change: Cheryl's presence. No matter what Chambliss does, one thing is for certain: his mother's love will never fade.

In the upcoming season, more prayers are coming, more joy, and even louder cheers as the Rebels take the spotlight starting in September.

Sending a very happy Mother's Day to all moms, especially the ones whose endless support push their kids to become the best.