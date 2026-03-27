Ole Miss Football Receives Major Update on Trinidad Chambliss Amid Eligibility Saga

The Mississippi Supreme Court on Friday denied the NCAA’s appeal of the Trinidad Chambliss eligibility lawsuit. The Ole Miss signal-caller will be eligible for the 2026 season after a dramatic saga in Oxford.

According to On3 Sports, "Josiah D. Coleman, the presiding justice, issued the ruling Friday. It’s another key legal win for Chambliss, who was seeking to get another year of eligibility after the NCAA denied his waiver.

"He was granted a preliminary injunction last month, paving the way for him to play for the Rebels this coming season."

Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction in February following Judge Robert Whitwell's ruling after spending hours on end in a Mississippi courthouse.

Now, the saga is behind the Ole Miss program. The Rebels will have their starting signal-caller eligible for the 2026 season after a dramatic time in the Magnolia State.

Chambliss, the Rebels' coveted dual-threat quarterback, will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025 - while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores - fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

It's another legal win for Chambliss this offseason, but it hasn't been perfect.

NEWS: The NCAA’s appeal to the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Trinidad Chambliss eligibility case has been denied. He’ll be eligible to play for Ole Miss in 2026. pic.twitter.com/GbrhRLNhxI — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 27, 2026

During the legal battle across the last few months, reports swirled surrounding EA Sports withdrawing from talks surrounding Chambliss as a cover athlete - citing “risk” that Chambliss would not be able to play for Ole Miss in 2026.

“On or about March 9, 2026, EA Sports withdrew from negotiations with Trinidad, explaining in a text message that EA Sports’ leadership ‘just can’t stomach the risk’ that Trinidad may be unable to play college football during the 2026-27 football season,” the filing states.

“The risk, as perceived by EA Sports, arises from the NCAA’s bad faith denial of Ole Miss’s request for an extension of eligibility waiver for Trinidad and from the NCAA’s continued opposition to Trinidad’s eligibility, including filing of the NCAA’s meritless and specious Interlocutory Petition.”

Now, Chambliss is ready to roll. The Rebels are working through Spring Camp with QB1 back in business in Oxford.

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