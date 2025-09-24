SEC Football Schedule: Ole Miss Football Receives Opponents for 2026 and Beyond
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels now know their Southeastern Conference opponents through the 2029 season after the SEC revealed the full schedule on Tuesday.
As part of the new nine-game conference slate, the Ole Miss Rebels have their new opponents for the next four seasons.
Ole Miss has their three annual SEC rivals over the next four years with the LSU Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on the docket.
In the new nine-team league schedule, each program will have three annual opponents that will be re-evaluated every four years along with six rotational opponents.
“Really relieving, I know this for me, for our fans,” Kiffin said after Saturday's win. “It was because we really didn’t need another one of those type of games. I think in this conference, you’re gonna have a lot of them.
"I’ve said that this model is set up that the SEC bottom is gonna be really strong, so you’re gonna have a lot of hard games, eight of them, and then nine starting next year because the portal and teams may be down there, they’re gonna fill the voids.
"Used to take maybe two years to get out of there, out of the bottom. So this was good to have against a team that normally doesn’t have a score like that against them.”
The new format ensures each program will face every other Southeastern Conference team every two years, home and away. They will make up the other six conference opponents each season.
The SEC used the following to determine annual and rotating opponents for the next four years:
Annual Opponents
• Annual opponents were determined with consideration given to traditional rivalries, competitive fairness, geography and alignment with existing non-conference home/away commitments.
• Annual opponents will be evaluated after each four-year cycle to maintain continued competitive balance.
Rotating Opponents
• The remaining six conference games will come from a rotating pool of the other conference teams.
• The rotating schedule is designed so that a team will play every other conference opponent at least once every two years and twice (once at home and once away) over a four-year period.
Balance
• With nine conference games, eight schools will play five home games each season and eight schools will play four home games.
• Home/away determination was made with the intent of providing seven home games for each school while balancing existing home/away commitments to annual non-conference rivalry games.
• To meet the scheduling priorities established by the conference and its members, the 2026 conference schedule includes cases where schools play at the same venue in back-to-back years. This has occurred in the past when the SEC has changed football scheduling formats.
A look into the nine SEC opponents Ole Miss will play across the 2026-29 seasons.
The SEC Schedule: Ole Miss Rebels
2026
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- at Oklahoma
- Auburn
- Georgia
- Missouri
- at Florida
- at Vanderbilt
- at Texas
2027
- at LSU
- at Mississippi State
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Kentucky
- South Carolina
- at Arkansas
- at Tennessee
- at Texas A&M
2028
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- at Oklahoma
- Florida
- Vanderbilt
- Texas
- at Auburn
- at Georgia
- at Missouri
2029
- at LSU
- at Mississippi State
- Oklahoma
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- at Alabama
- at Kentucky
- at South Carolina
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.