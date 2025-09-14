Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Captures 41-35 Win Over Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 17 Ole Miss captured a 41-35 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night behind a dominant performance from backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.
Lane Kiffin and Co. open Southeastern Conference play 2-0 after piecing together another strong display on offense led by Chambliss at the helm.
The Division II All-American signal-caller was shot out of a cannon in the first quarter and kept a foot on the gas until the clock hit zero.
Now, Ole Miss is 3-0 to start the season and 2-0 in SEC play behind an offensive explosion at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night.
What were the rapid reactions from Week 3 in Oxford?
The Instant Takeaways: Week 3 Edition
No. 1: The Trinidad Chambliss Show
Ferris State quarterback Trinidad Chambliss earned the start on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium while redshirt-sophomore Austin Simmons nursed an ankle injury.
In his first SEC start, Chambliss showcased it all for the Rebels while dominating the Razorbacks both on the ground and through the air.
Chambliss flaunts a 6-foot, 200-pound frame with his strong lower-body tearing up the Arkansas defense in Oxford to earn a win in his first start with Ole Miss.
On Saturday night, the Division II All-American ended the game going 21-for-29 through the air with 353 passing yards along with 62 yards on the ground.
Chambliss totaled three touchdowns on the night with two coming on the ground while utilizing his legs with the senior signal-caller doing it all for the Rebels. A strong debut for the Ferris State transfer against an SEC foe.
No. 2: Uncharacteristic Defensive Miscues
Defensive coordinator Pete Golding's unit struggled for most of the night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with the Razorbacks controlling the pace on offense.
Through three quarters, the Razorbacks totaled 413 yards of total offense led by quarterback Taylen Green showcasing his dynamic playstyle.
Green, who Kiffin raved about this week as one of the most dynamic signal-callers in college football, logged 99 rushing yards across the first three quarters to keep the Razorbacks afloat to go with 232 passing yards.
Ole Miss' defense was out of sorts in Week 3 with the program falling for eye-candy with an inability to keep Green in check most of the night.
The Rebels bounced back in the fourth quarter with the defense keeping Arkansas in check down the stretch to close things out in Oxford.
Arkansas wrapped up the night with 522 yards of total offense while Green went 22-for-35 passing with 305 yards through the air and 111 rushing yards.
No. 3: Bend, Don't Break - Rebels Get It Done
Lane Kiffin and Co. faced adversity on Saturday night in Oxford without starting quarterback Austin Simmons paired with uncharacteristic miscues from the defense.
After a first half where both programs were going blow for blow in a heavyweight fight, Ole Miss bent, but didn't break against a dynamic Arkansas offense.
Down the stretch, the Rebels rode a 41-35 lead with the Razorbacks in scoring position with under two minutes to go, but the "bend, don't break mantra" shined through with Golding's defense forcing a fumbele.
TJ Dottery forced the fumble with Wydett Williams recovering it to lift Ole Miss down the stretch to a ctitical win.
Ole Miss will return to action in Week 4 with the Tulane Green Wave heading to Vaught Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
