Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Tulane Green Wave 45-10 in Week 4
No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) handled business on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a dominant 45-10 win over the Tulane Green Wave to remain unbeaten on the season.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels rolled with Division II All-American transfer Trinidad Chambliss under center with the dynamic signal-caller making it happen once again for Ole Miss in Week 4.
After earning a win in his first career start a week ago against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Chambliss pieced together another masterclass performance against the Green Wave to lift the Rebels.
The Instant Takeaways: Week 4 Edition
No. 1: Trinidad Chambliss Does It Again
Lane Kiffin and Co. brought in Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss in May after Spring Camp with the program finding a diamond in the rough once again.
With Austin Simmons nursing an ankle injury suffered in Week 2 at Kentucky, Chambliss earned his second consecutive start of the season after taking QB1 reps against Arkansas last weekend.
In Week 3, Chambliss ended the night with 415 yards of total offense with three scores to lead the Rebels to an SEC win over the Razorbacks.
Fast forward to Week 4 against the Tulane Green Wave and Chambliss did it once again for the Rebels at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
The Division II All-American transfer was shot out of a cannon from the start after leading Ole Miss down the field on the opening drive of the game spearheaded by a 41-yard run to put the Rebels in the red-zone.
From there, Kiffin's program never looked back with the program never trailing.
Chambliss ended the day going 17-for-27 on passing attempts with 307 yards through the air to go along with 112 rushing yards on 14 carries.
In another strong showing, Chambliss tallies over 400 yards of total offense to lift the Rebels to a 4-0 start to the season.
No. 2: Third Down Efficiency Worth Noting
Just when the Green Wave's defense felt there was a chance to get off the field, Ole Miss' third down success paved the way for the program to stay alive and keep the momentum churning.
The Rebels wrapped up Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadiun converting on 63 percent of their third down attempts (7-of-11) to keep the offense alive.
Ole Miss' tempo was critical once again in keeping the offense on the field and keeping Tulane's defense huffing and puffing from the jump.
On the other side, it was a struggle for the Green Wave on offense with the program trailing 45-3 with three minutes to go prior to a passing touchdown from Brendan Sullivan to Anthony Brown-Stephens.
The Green Wave were 6-for-15 on third down attempts with the Ole Miss defense keeping Tulane in check on Saturday in Oxford.
No. 3: Bounce Back Performance for the Defense
Ole Miss entered Week 4 as 11.5-point favorites over their opponent, but the Rebels' defense quickly set the tone at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a big way.
Last weekend against the Arkansas Razorbacks, defensive coordinator Pete Golding saw his unit take jab after jab from dynamic quarterback Taylen Green. The Rebels bounced back in the second half, but it was an uncharacteristic performance from the defense.
Fast forward to Saturday in Oxford and Golding's unit made sure to come out the gate firing on all cylinders against another dual-threat signal-caller in Jake Retzlaff.
Ole Miss held to 5-of-17 on passing attempts with 56 yards through the air to go with 51 rushing yards on the day. Tulane totaled 282 yards of total offense and were held to three points until three minutes to go in the game.
No. 13 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 5 with the Rebels hosting Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers at Vaught Hemingway Stadium as the heart of SEC play arrives.
