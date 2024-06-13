Is Ole Miss' 2024 Schedule Among SEC's Easiest?
If the Ole Miss Rebels hope to make the College Football Playoff in the near future, the 2024 season presents a golden opportunity.
Not only do the Rebels return solid production from an 11-win team a season ago (paired with key playmakers from the transfer portal), but they appear to have some advantages in their schedule this fall. Recently, The Sporting News discussed the hardest and easiest schedules in the Southeastern Conference this season, and Ole Miss found itself in the latter of those categories.
You can read an excerpt from the piece below.
Ole Miss
Expectations are high for Lane Kiffin, and the Rebels do not have to play Alabama. The toughest game is a home matchup against Georgia. Oklahoma also visits Oxford, and a road date at LSU is never easy. Ole Miss has a light non-conference schedule that includes Furman, Middle Tennessee and Wake Forest. If there was a year for Ole Miss to crack the 12-team College Football Playoff, this is it.
That's not to say that the Rebels will have a cakewalk this season. The home game against Georgia in November looms large as does a trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU. Ole Miss has not won a road game against the Tigers since 2008, and Death Valley is notorious for being a difficult place to play.
It is a huge plus for coach Lane Kiffin that the Rebels don't have to face Alabama, however. Even though Nick Saban is no longer the head man in Tuscaloosa, Ole Miss has historically struggled against the Tide, and not having to face them should be a bonus.
The Rebels also know the kickoff times or windows for all of their conference games this season, after an announcement from the SEC earlier this week. You can see that schedule here.
Ole Miss will open its season at home on Aug. 31 when it plays host to the FCS Furman Paladins.