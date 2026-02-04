Joel Klatt Reveals True Thoughts on Ole Miss Football Players Amid Lane Kiffin Drama

In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football landscape, Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart Oxford on Nov. 30 for the LSU Tigers head coaching job.

Despite Ole Miss clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff, Kiffin's mind was made up. The coveted shot-caller was heading to Baton Rouge where Pete Golding was then elevated to full-time head coach to lead the program into the postseason.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels."

In what became a chaotic stretch for the Ole Miss Football locker room, coaching staff, and fanbase, the Rebels handled adversity with a pair of College Football Playoff wins.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has revealed his thoughts on the Ole Miss Rebels' locker room amid Kiffin's departure.

“I have so much respect for that locker room,” Klatt stated. “As a competitor and a former competitor, I have immense respect for what Ole Miss and those players were able to do.”

“The trust is broken and fractured,” Klatt said. “That’s hard, because a lot of team building centers around trust. So who do they trust? They trust each other... Players own the locker room. Players own the culture,” Klatt explained. “The coaches can talk about it, but the players own it.”

“When you play that hard, that together, that prepared,” Klatt added, “it shows there was tremendous leadership in that locker room.”

Now, all eyes are on the new era of Ole Miss Football with Golding at the helm as he gears up for Year 1 as the head coach.

