Ole Miss Football Targeting Prized Safety Trending to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff checked in with Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding on Friday with the coaching staff extending an offer his way.

Anding, the No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana, has earned a myriad of offers with the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among others, getting in on the action after a strong junior campaign in the Bayou State.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder now adds Ole Miss to the long list of scholarships with the Rebels entering enemy territory for the prized safety that's received significant interest from the LSU Tigers.

LSU will be the program to keep tabs on across Anding's prep career with Lane Kiffin's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.

There are ties in favor of the LSU program here.

Anding's older brother, Aidan, signed with the Bayou Bengals last December as a member of the 2025 Recruiting Class as a four-star cornerback where he just wrapped up his true freshman season.

LSU has received multiple predictions across the last handful of months to earn Anding's commitment, but Ole Miss is ready to swing for the fences in "enemy territory" here.

Now, Ole Miss is looking to swoop in and pique Anding's interest with associate head coach Frank Wilson preparing to put a full-court press on the talented defensive back.

Wilson hasn't shied away from making his way to Louisiana this offseason with the recruiting guru having significant ties to the Bayou State.

The Recent Visit: Braylon Calais - No. 3 ATH in America

Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais received a visit from the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff this week with associate head coach Frank Wilson making the trip to the Bayou State.

Calais, the No. 3 rated athlete in America, has reeled in a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and Houston Cougars entering the race.

Courtesy of Braylon Calais on X.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of the Bayou State turned heads as a sophomore in 2024 after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries with an additional 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.

Fast forward to his junior campaign and he carried the momentum as Calais blossomed into a national prospect with the Ole Miss Rebels and other heavy-hitters intensifying their pursuits.

