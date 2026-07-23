Kewan Lacy Isn't Worried About One Revamped Ole Miss Offensive Unit

The Ole Miss Rebels football team could be one of the most exciting programs in college football during the 2026 season.

A year removed from a College Football Playoff appearance, things are going to look a little different as first-year head coach Pete Golding attacks his first regular season this fall.

This week, Golding and a few of his players have been in Tampa, Florida, for SEC Media Days. One of the players representing the Rebels is running back Kewan Lacy. The star back was asked about the Rebels' new-look wide receiving unit, and his comments should ease the minds of fans.

Not A Worry In The World

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates a touchdown during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ben Garrett of The Ole Miss Spirit asked Lacy about the talent at wide receiver for the Rebels this season. Lacy had plenty of great things to say about a few of the players in the unit.

Kewan Lacy isn’t worried about Ole Miss’ rebuilt receiver room.



“Deuce Alexander... the best is still ahead for him. Johntay Cook is an explosive player. Horatio is a big target. He’s going to be one of our key players.”



🔗 https://t.co/8iXUmTSGUY pic.twitter.com/DKzS1RMK47 — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) July 22, 2026

There are a lot of new names at wide receiver for the Rebels. However, Deuce Alexander was a member of the program in 2025. Now, the redshirt junior is ready to get to the next level.

In his first season with the Rebels, Alexander had 44 receptions, 684 receiving yards, and two touchdown receptions. Another stat that stands out is that Alexander had an average of 15.5 yards per reception.

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Johntay Cook (2) makes a catch against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player that Lacy spoke highly of is Syracuse Orange transfer Johntay Cook II. Cook spent the first two seasons of his college career with the Texas Longhorns before playing with the Orange last season.

His junior season with the Orange was a breakout year for the new Rebels receiver. Cook finished the year with 45 receptions, 549 receiving yards, and two touchdown receptions.

After not getting a lot of action with the Longhorns in his first two college seasons, Cook proved last year that he is a viable threat in the passing game.

Opening The Field

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) rushes the ball for a touchdown against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jr. Romanas Frederique (29) in the first half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels have the most dynamic offensive duo in college football with Lacy and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

However, if they want to get to the next level this season, the wide receiving group has to make an immediate impact.

Coach Golding and his staff did a solid job in the transfer portal coming into this season. But will it be enough to get this offense back to the level they were a season ago?

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