Kewan Lacy Isn't Worried About One Revamped Ole Miss Offensive Unit
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The Ole Miss Rebels football team could be one of the most exciting programs in college football during the 2026 season.
A year removed from a College Football Playoff appearance, things are going to look a little different as first-year head coach Pete Golding attacks his first regular season this fall.
This week, Golding and a few of his players have been in Tampa, Florida, for SEC Media Days. One of the players representing the Rebels is running back Kewan Lacy. The star back was asked about the Rebels' new-look wide receiving unit, and his comments should ease the minds of fans.
Not A Worry In The World
Ben Garrett of The Ole Miss Spirit asked Lacy about the talent at wide receiver for the Rebels this season. Lacy had plenty of great things to say about a few of the players in the unit.
There are a lot of new names at wide receiver for the Rebels. However, Deuce Alexander was a member of the program in 2025. Now, the redshirt junior is ready to get to the next level.
In his first season with the Rebels, Alexander had 44 receptions, 684 receiving yards, and two touchdown receptions. Another stat that stands out is that Alexander had an average of 15.5 yards per reception.
Another player that Lacy spoke highly of is Syracuse Orange transfer Johntay Cook II. Cook spent the first two seasons of his college career with the Texas Longhorns before playing with the Orange last season.
His junior season with the Orange was a breakout year for the new Rebels receiver. Cook finished the year with 45 receptions, 549 receiving yards, and two touchdown receptions.
After not getting a lot of action with the Longhorns in his first two college seasons, Cook proved last year that he is a viable threat in the passing game.
Opening The Field
The Rebels have the most dynamic offensive duo in college football with Lacy and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.
However, if they want to get to the next level this season, the wide receiving group has to make an immediate impact.
Coach Golding and his staff did a solid job in the transfer portal coming into this season. But will it be enough to get this offense back to the level they were a season ago?
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Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his role with Ole Miss on SI, Tyler also covers multiple SEC teams, the MLB, and pop culture for The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93