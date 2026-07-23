Ole Miss Star Will Echoles Embraces Leadership Role, Sets Lofty Goals for 2026

Will Echoles has grown up quickly throughout his time at Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound defender is heading into his third collegiate season with the Rebels and has developed into one of the program’s headliners.

Echoles started all 15 games for Ole Miss as a sophomore, making an instant impact in a primary role within the trenches. In 2026, Echoles looks to take another step as a leader.

“I'm young, but I feel like I was very mature coming in as a freshman. I've got to lead by example, with me being a big-time player,” Echoles said at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. “With young guys coming in, I've got to set the example. I can't act like a young guy in the room no more. I've got to take on that role of calling people up, showing them by example.”

Echoles arrived at Ole Miss as a mid-year enrollee ahead of the 2024 season. As a true freshman, Echoles sat in the same position room with eventual NFL defensive tackles Walter Nolen, JJ Pegues and Zxavian Harris.

Now, entering the 2026 season, it’s Echoles who has the attention of NFL evaluators. After totaling 68 tackles, five pass deflections and five sacks, while demonstrating next level capabilities on film, Echoles has received early consideration as a potential first round draft choice in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Should Echoles be able to achieve the season goals he laid out during his appearance in Tampa this week, he’ll have a great chance of fulfilling that possibility.

Ambitious Goals

Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | USA Today

“Just leading the SEC in tackles for loss (and) sacks. I want to be one -- I want to win the Outland Trophy,” Echoles told reporters. “It goes to the best defensive interior lineman in the country. (I) want to be All-SEC, All-American (and) just play my best.”

The Magnolia State native laid out his individual goals because he believes Ole Miss will be put in a better position to reach its ultimate aspirations as a team if the Rebels get his best.

Of course, Echoles was among the key points of retention for Pete Golding and Ole Miss going into the offseason as a contender.

The Rebels weren’t necessarily spectacular on the defensive side of the ball last season, but believe they’re better equipped this fall with key returners back and a new influx of plug-and-play transfers to mesh together.

One of the biggest areas for the Rebels to improve upon up front will be its run defense. Ole Miss was subpar defending the run, allowing an average of 154 rushing yards per game, ranking 71st in the country last season.

Another area that fit a similar tone was the Rebels’ deficiencies allowing explosive plays through the air.

“Just getting better at every position. It starts up front,” Echoles said. “Sometimes in some parts of the season we didn't play very well in the front or in the back end. So we've added some guys from the portal so we can be better.”

The Rebels also prioritized adding more size to their defensive front. They signed portal linemen that will help take up and close space in Jordan Renaud (6-3, 265), Blake Purchase (6-3, 250), Jonathan Maldonado (6-6, 250), Michai Boireau (6-5, 355) and Jaheim Oatis (6-5, 340).

Despite losing a capable pass rusher in Princewill Umanmielen, who led Ole Miss in sacks in 2025, Echoles doesn’t believe there will be a dropoff with the added depth.

“I feel like it's not a drop-off with Princewill leaving,” Echoles responded when asked during SEC Media Days. “I feel like we added a great addition to the team in Blake Purchase and Jonathan Maldonado to the jack room. Ferrelli, he's a young guy, but he's very mature on the field. He's been a great addition to the linebacker room. I'm excited for him.”

Following fall camp throughout August, Echoles and Ole Miss will open the 2026 season, Sept. 6, against Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

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