Key Ole Miss Football Staffer Departing Program to Join SEC Rival in New Role
Ole Miss Rebels Director of Recruiting Strategy Kelvin Bolden is set to depart Oxford for a position on Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers staff, a source confirmed to Ole Miss Rebels On SI.
247Sports first reported LSU's interest in Bolden as a key target in the search.
Bolden will make his way to Baton Rouge to serve as the LSU Tigers' Assistant General Manager where he will reunite with Austin Thomas.
LSU's Senior Associate Athletic Director for Football Administration, Austin Thomas, has developed a relationship with Bolden across the last few years.
Thomas initially helped bring Bolden to Ole Miss in 2022 during his two seasons as the Rebels' Football Chief of Staff and Sport Administrator.
It's a critical loss for Ole Miss with Bolden serving as a key recruiting resource for the program during his stint in Oxford.
In February, On3 Sports labeled the Magnolia State native as one of college football’s ‘off-field recruiting stars’ of the 2025 cycle.
“Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy Kelvin Bolden is one of the SEC’s best relationship guys. The Rebels signed On3’s No. 19 class.”
The Perkinston High (Miss.) graduate has paved his way as a critical component of Kiffin's staff after handling business in Mississippi with his ability to development relationships.
Prior to making his way to join the Ole Miss program as a staffer, Bolden suited up Southern Miss after a stint at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
With the Golden Eagles, he logged 104 career catches for 1,393 yards and 13 touchdowns in Hattiesburg.
Now, Bolden will make his way to Baton Rouge to join Brian Kelly's staff in a key off-field role for the LSU Tigers.
