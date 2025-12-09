Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are hiring LSU Assistant General Manager Kelvin Bolden after spending one season in Baton Rouge.

Bolden made his way to Louisiana for the 2025 season where he reunited with LSU General Manager Austin Thomas after the two had developed a relationship during their two seasons at Ole Miss.

Thomas initially helped bring Bolden to Ole Miss in 2022 during his two seasons as the Rebels' Football Chief of Staff and Sport Administrator.

Then, the two joined LSU's staff where Bolden arrived prior to the 2025 season - spending only one season in Baton Rouge where he now makes a return to Ole Miss.

In February, On3 Sports labeled the Magnolia State native as one of college football’s ‘off-field recruiting stars’ of the 2025 cycle.

“Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy Kelvin Bolden is one of the SEC’s best relationship guys. The Rebels signed On3’s No. 19 class.”

The Perkinston High (Miss.) graduate has paved his way as a critical component to the Rebels' after handling business in Mississippi with his ability to development relationships. Now, he's back in Oxford.

Prior to making his way to join the Ole Miss program as a staffer, Bolden suited up Southern Miss after a stint at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

With the Golden Eagles, he logged 104 career catches for 1,393 yards and 13 touchdowns in Hattiesburg.

The LSU Bio: Kelvin Bolden Edition

Kelvin Bolden joined the LSU Football staff in July 2025 as Sr. Associate Athletics Director/Assistant General Manager after working for three seasons at Ole Miss as Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy.

Bolden reunites with LSU Sr. Associate AD Austin Thomas, with whom he worked for two seasons at Ole Miss.

Prior to his tenure at Ole Miss, Bolden worked at UCF as the program’s wide receiver assistant coach and Director of Recruiting Relations. He was the Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Florida in 2021 following two years at Arkansas as a graduate assistant.

A native of Ocean Springs, Miss., Bolden played wide receiver at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Southern Miss, where he graduated in 2011.

At Southern Miss, Bolden logged 104 career catches for 1,393 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was inducted in 2020 into the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Athletics Hall of Fame and in 2023 into the Ocean Springs Sports Hall of Fame.

Bolden is the son of Kelvin Sr. and Michelle Bolden, and he is the father of Kameron Bolden.

