Key Staffer Departs Ole Miss Football to Join Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will be looking to replace a current staffer in Oxford with Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Jai Choudary, departing the program.
Choudary has accepted a role on Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers staff, according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, where he will take on duties as the Associate Director of Player Personnel.
It's a significant loss for the Rebels with Choudary set to reunite with former Rebels staffer Austin Thomas in Baton Rouge.
For Thomas, he made the move to LSU last year where he's taken on the role of Senior Associate Athletic Director for the program.
He's carved out a path as one of the top young minds in college football after rejuvenating the LSU Tigers' NIL approach last offseason.
Now, Choudary will join forces with Thomas once again with the former colleagues reuniting in Baton Rouge.
Kiffin and Co. continue working through a critical offseason in Oxford with the program reconstructing the 2025 roster across the last few months.
The Rebels will have a new signal-caller suiting up for the program headlined by Austin Simmons under center, but there have been multiple staff changes as well.
Now, Choudary is the latest member of Kiffin's staff to find a new role after playing an integral part in the behind-the-scenes worrk for Ole Miss.
