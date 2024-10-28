Kickoff Time, TV Channel Revealed For Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels are currently focused on taking care of business on the road in Fayetteville this Saturday, but after their game against Arkansas, they will return home to host the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs.
On Monday, the kickoff time and television designation was released for this bout between the Rebels and Bulldogs. The game in Oxford will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT, and it will be televised on ABC.
Ole Miss is currently taking its season in a "week-by-week" approach because if it were to lose to Arkansas this weekend, next week's game against Georgia would carry much less significance in the race to the College Football Playoff. With two losses already on the Rebels' docket, they likely need to win out in order to qualify for the CFP field.
A win over Georgia would definitely go a long way in Ole Miss' hopes of making the playoff, but it has to take care of business against Arkansas first. After the game against the Bulldogs on Nov. 9, the Rebels have a bye week before traveling to face the Florida Gators followed by a home date against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Black Friday in the annual Egg Bowl.
The last time Ole Miss and Georgia met on the field came last season in Athens, a game that the Rebels would like to erase from their memory. That night in November handed Ole Miss one of its two losses on the season to the tune of a 52-17 final score, one that effectively eliminated the Rebels from any conversation in the then-four-team College Football Playoff.
This year, the playoff has expanded to include 12 teams, but Ole Miss still has plenty of work to do if it hopes to reinsert itself into that conversation.