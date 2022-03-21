Skip to main content

Kiffin Kicks off Week with Transfer Portal Reminder

Lane Kiffin plus Twitter often equals fun, but the posts can also be revealing

Leave it to Lane Kiffin to start the work week with a combination of humor and fact -- on Twitter no less. 

The head Ole Miss Rebel stays in the news, but Monday's post was more about self-reflection, especially with the program's prowess in the college football transfer portal over the last several months. 

On the eve of spring football opening up in Oxford, Kiffin reminded onlookers of the shifted recruiting strategy. 

The post was detailing the priorities for Kiffin to kick off the work week and after faith and family, it was quite literally all about the portal. He would later joke about Nick Saban sitting at No. 6, of course, but the talent acquired by the program in the new era of college football speaks for itself. 

Headliners include quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Zach Evans and pass rusher Jared Ivey, but the Rebel haul has grown steadily since the 2021 season began to wind down. Less than a week ago there was even a fresh addition in running back Ulysses Bentley. To date, Kiffin and his staff have amassed 14 transfer prospects with immediate eligibility, with most set to compete during spring practice. 

The class has been considered the top transfer portal haul in the nation and according to Ivey, the group has been welcomed with open arms.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We were welcomed in so fast," he recently told The Grove Report. "Plus we went straight into the work. We've been grinding with everybody...everybody was on the same wavelength on why we came here.

"We came here to make this team better and we can help fill some gaps with experience. Everybody just gelled in the locker room. You couldn't tell a transfer from a fifth-year guy."

In addition to Dart, Evans, Ivey and Bentley, Ole Miss has added tight end Michael Trigg (USC), wide receivers Malik Heath (Mississippi State) and Jordan Watkins (Louisville), offensive linemen Jordan Rhodes (South Carolina) and Mason Brooks (Western Kentucky), defensive end Khari Coleman (TCU), two-way player J.J. Pegues (Auburn), linebacker Troy Brown (Central Michigan) as well as defensive backs Isheem Young (Iowa State) and Ladarrius Tennison (Auburn).

It doesn't mean prep recruiting has been ignored, however, as Ole Miss brought in a top 25 class beyond the portal itself. The mix of pulling talent from each pipeline is likely to be duplicated this cycle. 

Spring football practice begins in Oxford on Tuesday, the first of 14 scheduled work days ahead of the 2022 Grove Bowl. 

Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart

Zach Evans

Zach Evans

Zach Evans

Jared Ivey

Jared Ivey

Jared Ivey

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Lane Kiffin
Football

Kiffin Kicks off Week with Transfer Portal Reminder

By The Grove Report Staff28 seconds ago
Antonio Cotman Jr
Recruiting

Ole Miss Targets DB Antonio Cotman Jr. Fresh off MVP Effort

By The Grove Report Staff7 hours ago
39
Baseball

Ole Miss Remains No. 1 In D1Baseball's Top 25 After Series Win At Auburn

By John Macon Gillespie7 hours ago
elko11
Baseball

Around The Horn: Observations From Ole Miss' Series Win Over Auburn

By John Macon GillespieMar 20, 2022
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) in action during the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Football

NFL Rebels: Free Agency Recap

By Ben KingMar 20, 2022
elko2
Baseball

Ole Miss Uses 19 Hits To Win Rubber Match, Road Series Over Auburn

By John Macon GillespieMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17922855
Basketball

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Falls to South Dakota in First Round of NCAA Tournament

By The Grove Report StaffMar 18, 2022
Jaxson Dart
Football

WATCH: Jaxson Dart Drops Ole Miss Transfer Hype Video

By John Macon GillespieMar 18, 2022