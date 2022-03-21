Kiffin Kicks off Week with Transfer Portal Reminder

Lane Kiffin plus Twitter often equals fun, but the posts can also be revealing

Leave it to Lane Kiffin to start the work week with a combination of humor and fact -- on Twitter no less.

The head Ole Miss Rebel stays in the news, but Monday's post was more about self-reflection, especially with the program's prowess in the college football transfer portal over the last several months.

On the eve of spring football opening up in Oxford, Kiffin reminded onlookers of the shifted recruiting strategy.

The post was detailing the priorities for Kiffin to kick off the work week and after faith and family, it was quite literally all about the portal. He would later joke about Nick Saban sitting at No. 6, of course, but the talent acquired by the program in the new era of college football speaks for itself.

Headliners include quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Zach Evans and pass rusher Jared Ivey, but the Rebel haul has grown steadily since the 2021 season began to wind down. Less than a week ago there was even a fresh addition in running back Ulysses Bentley. To date, Kiffin and his staff have amassed 14 transfer prospects with immediate eligibility, with most set to compete during spring practice.

The class has been considered the top transfer portal haul in the nation and according to Ivey, the group has been welcomed with open arms.

"We were welcomed in so fast," he recently told The Grove Report. "Plus we went straight into the work. We've been grinding with everybody...everybody was on the same wavelength on why we came here.

"We came here to make this team better and we can help fill some gaps with experience. Everybody just gelled in the locker room. You couldn't tell a transfer from a fifth-year guy."

In addition to Dart, Evans, Ivey and Bentley, Ole Miss has added tight end Michael Trigg (USC), wide receivers Malik Heath (Mississippi State) and Jordan Watkins (Louisville), offensive linemen Jordan Rhodes (South Carolina) and Mason Brooks (Western Kentucky), defensive end Khari Coleman (TCU), two-way player J.J. Pegues (Auburn), linebacker Troy Brown (Central Michigan) as well as defensive backs Isheem Young (Iowa State) and Ladarrius Tennison (Auburn).

It doesn't mean prep recruiting has been ignored, however, as Ole Miss brought in a top 25 class beyond the portal itself. The mix of pulling talent from each pipeline is likely to be duplicated this cycle.

Spring football practice begins in Oxford on Tuesday, the first of 14 scheduled work days ahead of the 2022 Grove Bowl.

Jaxson Dart © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Jaxson Dart Zach Evans Zach Evans Jared Ivey © Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports Jared Ivey

