One Former 5-Star Recruit is Ready to Break Out for Ole Miss

In 2024, Kam Franklin arrived in Oxford as a five-star recruit and one of the highest-rated defensive line recruits in the country.

Franklin showed tremendous promise in his time in Oxford, but his first two seasons were spent in the shadows of notable veterans, as well as adapting to the physical demands of the Southeastern Conference.

Being one of the more physically gifted linemen in the country, he stands at six-foot-five and weighs in at 295. The patience the Ole Miss Rebel displays is a gift for the refinement of his technique rather than reliance on athleticism.

Not only was Franklin a five-star recruit, but the No. 1 recruit in the state of Mississippi. With more snaps to come, the defensive end’s season looks to have more opportunities to become the disruptive force the Rebels always imagined.

Who is Kam Franklin?

Kamarion Franklin, the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi, puts on an Ole Miss hat as he announces his commitment to Ole Miss football while wearing a shirt that says "Sip Made Kam Stayed" with the Ole Miss logo at Lake Cormorant High School in Lake Cormorant, Miss, on Saturday, August 19, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Franklin is an upcoming Junior from Lake Cormorant, Mississippi. He was ranked as a top 75 or below for every ranking, coming in as a five-star for the Rebels.

He stepped foot on the field seven times as a true freshman and had five solo tackles and six assisted tackles for a total of 11 tackles. Overall, he had five tackles for loss, tallying up 19 yards and 2.5 sacks with 16 yards lost.

In Franklin’s sophomore year, he doubled his appearances, taking the field 15 times. He had 33 solo tackles with 36 assisted tackles and an impressive 69 total tackles. He had nine tackles for loss for 21 yards and five sacks for 15 yards. He improved across the board, tacking on three passes defended and a forced fumble.

Not only did Franklin take the field in his sophomore year, but he started in all 15 games the Rebels played in the 2025 season.

Pete Golding’s Defense Needs a Dominant Pass Rusher

Ole Miss defensive end Kam Franklin is seen during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One key to Ole Miss’ defensive success in 2026 will be creating consistent pressure without relying on extra blitzers.

Pete Golding’s defensive set is built on who can win individual matchups, allowing the rest of the defense to focus on playing aggressively and faster. The goal for the Rebels is to force opponents into mistakes.

This is where Franklin can make an impact: with his physicality and explosiveness, he can become the type of edge defender that offenses must account for before every snap. What sets him apart is his ability to collapse the pocket, force quarterbacks out of their plan, and create negative plays.

If Franklin develops into the consistent pass-rushing threat Ole Miss thinks he can, it could set the entire defense by creating more opportunities for other defenders like Suntarine Perkins, Will Echoles, and the Rebels’ secondary to make the pivotal plays.

Why He Can be the Star of the Season

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor throws the ball while Ole Miss defensive end Kam Franklin tackles him during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Franklin’s attention no longer relies on his recruiting ranking; it’s all about what he’s shown throughout the season. After developing throughout the past two seasons, Franklin is entering fall camp with more experience, confidence, and ability than ever before.

Coaches and teammates have recalled his confidence throughout the offseason. Franklin has earned trust within the program due to his consistency and leadership. Expectations slowly shift towards Franklin, with the expectation that he will be a strong defensive front.

If Franklin carries the same momentum from spring practice into the regular season, 2026 could finally be the year that the 5-star recruit becomes the SEC’s top defensive lineman.

Sign up to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.