Kirk Herbstreit Reacts to Ole Miss Football Not Allowing Lane Kiffin to Coach in CFP
The Ole Miss Rebels are set to navigate a College Football Playoff run without Lane Kiffin at the helm of the program after making an unprecedented decision to depart Oxford for the LSU Tigers job.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is firmly in the race for a berth in the 12-team bracket with the Rebels expected to host in the first round, as of the most recent projections.
But Kiffin will not be the shot-caller after being denied his request to coach into the postseason.
“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
Ole Miss will allow offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. coach in the College Football Playoff - despite making the move with Kiffin to LSU - where Kiffin has also given him his blessing to do so.
“With the playoff committee releasing updated rankings tonight, I wanted it to be known that after conversations with LSU, we are allowing Charlie to return to Ole Miss to coach the team during the playoffs," Kiffin said in a statement.
"I've already made the committee aware of this and I’m hopeful this decision will allow Ole Miss to receive the highest ranking possible because these great players are very deserving of that.
"I’m excited that Charlie will be back to help coach the greatest team in the history of Ole Miss.”
Now, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has chimed in on the way the situation unfolded with Kiffin unable to coach in the postseason.
Kirk Herbstreit Weighs In:
“Man, I would have just loved to have seen them finish all together, and then see it go in a different direction,” said Herbstreit. “I understand the stance by Ole Miss’ AD – hey, if you’re not with us, you’re against us. If you’re going to LSU, go now. I get that.
" I just with this Ole Miss team, that right now is playing great football? You saw them in the Egg Bowl with all this noise. That’s a tough place to play and they went in there and dominated the game. So, wish them all the best, but that set off a crazy day yesterday.”
“I know Lane, like I know every coach. And Lane would’ve loved to stay on and coach, and I think he was sending that message out to a lot of people that I hope to have a chance to continue to coach these guys,” said Herbstreit. “But, no agenda. No Jimmy Sexton, whatever. I have no idea where that would come from.”
