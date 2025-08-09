Lane Kiffin Compares Ole Miss Football's Austin Simmons to Miami Dolphins Quarterback
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons is gearing up for his first season as the starting quarterback in Oxford with expectations rising for the Rebels.
Lane Kiffin and Co. reconstructed the roster in the Magnolia State with a unique blend of returning talent and newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, with Fall Camp in full swing for the program, Ole Miss is beginning to find a groove with the 2025 season inching closer.
A hot topic in Oxford: The new-look offense led by Simmons under center.
It's a new era for the Ole Miss Rebels with record-setting signal-caller Jaxson Dart departing for the NFL.
He was selected No. 25 overall by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after a dominant season for the Ole Miss Rebels.
In 2024, the coveted quarterback threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
"This was the best decision I made to come [to Ole Miss]. From a coaching standpoint, being able to be developed. My coaches in the NFL definitely praise my development of being able to understand schemes and whatnot from playing in this offense and playing with the coaching staff that I did," Dart said this offseason.
"It was a huge advantage and I don't think people really talk about it enough, especially guys coming out of high school. Just how NFL-ready this offense is and how much is on the quarterback's plate. That's definitely been a huge help."
Now, it's Simmons' time to lead the program with Kiffin comparing his new signal-caller to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
In an interview with ESPN, the "first time that Kiffin saw Simmons throw on film, he immediately saw his loose lefty stroke and said: 'He just has the Tua thing.'
"There's no way you teach any of that," Kiffin said of Simmons and his former quarterback at Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa, a southpaw now with the Miami Dolphins. "They just have that."
As the 2025 season inches closer, all eyes are on Simmons set to lead the Rebels with a new-look roster in Oxford.
