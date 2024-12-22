Lane Kiffin Fires Off Again at CFP Committee During Penn State-SMU Game
Lane Kiffin has made his thoughts well-known during the first round of the College Football Playoff this weekend.
The Ole Miss Rebels head coach took to social media on Friday night to take a shot at the College Football Playoff committee during a mostly-uncompetitive first round game between Notre Dame and Indiana, and on Saturday, he did it again during the Penn State-SMU game.
You can view his post below.
Penn State dominated SMU on Saturday to the tune of a 38-10 final score in Happy Valley, and Kiffin's argument is that Ole Miss (or another SEC team) should have been included in the playoff field instead of some of the lower seeds that were chosen.
Each of the first round games before Tennessee vs. Ohio State on Saturday night has ended in a multi-score deficit.
Kiffin wasn't shy about promoting his team's case to be in the playoff towards the end of the season, but Ole Miss likely would have made the field had it not had three losses on the year. Dropping games to Kentucky, LSU and Florida sank the Rebels' chances of reaching the CFP, and had they simply won one of those games, the conversation would be much different this month.
As it stands, Ole Miss will play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 against the Duke Blue Devils. Despite not making the playoff, the Rebels still have a chance to secure their third 10-plus-win season in the last four years, should they claim a win in the bowl game.
Kickoff between the Rebels and Blue Devils is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.