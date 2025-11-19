Lane Kiffin Issues Statement As LSU Tigers and Florida Gators Rumors Swirl
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin remains a hot topic this fall with the coaching carousel in full swing as he prepares to make a decision on his future.
The Rebels' shot-caller has the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators intensifying their pursuit for his services, but Kiffin remains focused on the task at-hand in leading his program to the College Football Playoff.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is fresh off of a statement victory over Florida in front of a record-setting crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Week 12.
“It’s really cool to see where our program is. Not just in (the Florida) matchup, but just in the SEC,” Kiffin said last Sunday. “I told our guys this week. I’ve said it for two weeks, ‘As you get older everybody always says the good ol’ days.’
"And I said, ‘Hey, guys, I think we’re in the good ol’ days right now.' So I think for our fans, for our players it’s like this utopia of what’s going on. So, enjoy it because runs don’t happen very often.”
But the buzz around Oxford surrounds Kiffin's future where he was asked multiple times during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference on what's next.
Lane Kiffin's Take: SEC Teleconference Edition
Will Kiffin Coach in the Egg Bowl Next Week?
“Do you know something that I don’t know?” Kiffin responded. “Do I expect to coach next week? Why would I not expect to coach next week? I mean, I expected to coach against Florida too.
"So I don’t even understand the question about how I would not expect to coach next week. Why would I (not) be at work?”
"I mean, we’re game planning, we just practiced, I don’t even understand how that would happen,” Kiffin added. “I must be missing something.”
Complaints From the Outside on "Coaching Carousel"
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin added. “So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?
"Or would you rather be 5-6 or 6-5 right now and no one wants your coach? I would look at it from that perspective.”
