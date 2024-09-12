The Grove Report

Lane Kiffin Names Ole Miss 'Most Improved Player' Heading Into Wake Forest Game

Jayden Williams has been one of the top players for the Ole Miss Rebels since the start of the 2024 season.

Cole Thompson

Oct 8, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) celebrates withy teammates Jeremy James (78) and Jayden Williams (71) after a 71 yard touchdown catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV - Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) celebrates withy teammates Jeremy James (78) and Jayden Williams (71) after a 71 yard touchdown catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV - Imagn Images / George Walker IV-Imagn Images
In this story:

Who does Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin think is the most improved player since the start of the regular season?

Is it Jaxson Dart, who currently leads the FBS in passing yards?

How about Tre Harris -- a favorite to win the Biletnikoff Award this December after a hot start?

It's neither, but rather offensive tackle Jayden Williams, who continues to prove he's the best option for the No. 5 Rebels as a solid option across the offensive line.

"He's played great," Kiffin said of Williams during Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference call. "He's had a great offseason and has gotten really serious about being a really good football player. He's played with great technique and effort. He's one of the most improved players on our team."

Ole Miss
Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) jump passes the ball during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Since arriving in Oxford, the Conway, Ark., native has had a roller coaster of a career. A 2022 starter, Williams played in 13 games at left tackle and earned honorable freshman All-American honors. A year later, Washington transfer Victor Curne won the starting job, leaving Williams as a reserve.

Through two games in 2024, Williams has started at left tackle opposite Micah Pettus. Kiffin isn't the only one noticing Williams' growth. Pro Football Focus has graded the redshirt junior as one of the nation's best offensive tackles in pass protection in wins over FCS Furman and Middle Tennessee.

"He deserves a ton of credit for that, in a day and age when people transfer all the time when things aren't going their way," Kiffin said. "He stayed and fought through, worked on improving and playing tougher."

Williams the Rebels will look to keep their winning ways alive on Saturday in Winston-Salem at 5:30 p.m. CT on The CW.

Published
Cole Thompson

COLE THOMPSON

Cole Thompson is a reporter and columnist covering the NFL and college sports for SI's Fan Nation. A 2016 graduate from The University of Alabama, follow him on Twitter @MrColeThompson

Home/Football