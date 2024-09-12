Lane Kiffin Names Ole Miss 'Most Improved Player' Heading Into Wake Forest Game
Who does Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin think is the most improved player since the start of the regular season?
Is it Jaxson Dart, who currently leads the FBS in passing yards?
How about Tre Harris -- a favorite to win the Biletnikoff Award this December after a hot start?
It's neither, but rather offensive tackle Jayden Williams, who continues to prove he's the best option for the No. 5 Rebels as a solid option across the offensive line.
"He's played great," Kiffin said of Williams during Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference call. "He's had a great offseason and has gotten really serious about being a really good football player. He's played with great technique and effort. He's one of the most improved players on our team."
Since arriving in Oxford, the Conway, Ark., native has had a roller coaster of a career. A 2022 starter, Williams played in 13 games at left tackle and earned honorable freshman All-American honors. A year later, Washington transfer Victor Curne won the starting job, leaving Williams as a reserve.
Through two games in 2024, Williams has started at left tackle opposite Micah Pettus. Kiffin isn't the only one noticing Williams' growth. Pro Football Focus has graded the redshirt junior as one of the nation's best offensive tackles in pass protection in wins over FCS Furman and Middle Tennessee.
"He deserves a ton of credit for that, in a day and age when people transfer all the time when things aren't going their way," Kiffin said. "He stayed and fought through, worked on improving and playing tougher."
Williams the Rebels will look to keep their winning ways alive on Saturday in Winston-Salem at 5:30 p.m. CT on The CW.