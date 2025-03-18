Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Add Former NFL Assistant to 2025 Coaching Staff
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels opened Spring Camp on Tuesday morning with the new-look roster hitting the practice fields in Oxford.
Kiffin and Co. hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force during the offseason with the program adding key newcomers to the roster.
Now, with Day 1 of camp in the rearview mirror, Kiffin took the podium to discuss the last few months and new additions to the Rebels family.
One addition to the staff that has the opportunity to make an impact during the 2025 season will be former NFL assistant James Cregg.
Cregg spent time as the Las Vegas Raiders and LSU Tigers offensive line coach, among several other stops along the way.
During his time in Baton Rouge with LSU, Cregg won a National Championship as an assistant on the 2019 team.
Now, he's made the move to Oxford where he joins the staff in an analyst role for the 2025 season under Kiffin and a new-look unit.
"We kind of have a big family up there with our staff, it's a really cool feeling... with Chris Kiffin and Joe Judge the year before, to add those guys with NFL experience is great," Kiffin said on Tuesday.
