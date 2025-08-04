Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Adds Old Dominion's Dwike Wilson to Recruiting Staff
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have made a new staff hire in Oxford after adding Old Dominion's Dwike Wilson, according to 247Sports.
Wilson will serve in a prominent recruiting role for the Ole Miss staff after making the move prior to the 2025 season.
Ole Miss continues building out the off-field staff after the departures of Kelvin Bolden, Marvin Nash and Alex Brown this offseason.
For Wilson, the Mississippi native has been a staple in the Magnolia State after working on staff for multiple programs within the area.
“I was always one of those guys who was driven and told you what I was going to do,” Wilson said in a recent interview with Harry Minium. “In the 11th grade, I had my goals for the next five years done, something I have my players do now.
"I knew I wasn’t going to the NFL. I wanted to get into my thing, to coach. I thought going to Ole Miss would speed it up.
“That’s one thing I wouldn’t trade about Mississippi,” he added. “I wouldn’t trade my growing up there for nothing. I learned so much about life and being successful.”
Wilson was hired by Old Dominion in January where he spent the offseason with the Sun Belt program for roughly eight months.
Prior to his time with Old Dominion, Wilson spent two seasons with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg (Miss.).
The talented staffer also served two seasons at Indiana where he took on the role of the Hoosiers’ director of player personnel and high school relations.
Now, Wilson will make his way to Oxford to serve under Lane Kiffin and Co. heading into the 2025 season.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.