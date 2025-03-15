Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Pursuing Prized Transfer Defensive Back
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue their pursuit of one of the top cornerbacks in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason in North Alabama's Ashaad Williams.
Williams, a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder out of Alabama, has recorded 54 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions over three seasons.
According to 247Sports, Williams is rated as one of the five best available transfers currently listed in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, after officially entering the portal and hearing from a myraid of schools, the North Alabama defensive back has trimmed his list to four finalists.
Williams listed Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels alongside the Kansas Jayhawks, Purdue Boilermakers and Arkansas Razorbacks.
It's no secret that with Pete Golding's defense losing every starting defender from the 2024 season, Williams is major priority for the Rebels.
According to Pro Football Focus, Williams wrapped up the 2024 campaign with an 81.6 defensive grade, an 80.7 run defense grade, a 70.5 tackling grade, a 75.1 pass-rush grade and an 81.6 coverage grade on 510 snaps.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are finalists for the coveted defensive back that continues garnering significant interest in the NCAA Transfer Portal market.
