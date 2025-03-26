Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Set to Host No. 2 Rated Running Back in America
Jackson (Ala.) four-star running back Ezavier Crowell is in the midst of a critical offseason in his recruitment with a myriad of schools battling it out for his services.
Crowell, the No. 2 rated running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has carved out a path as one of the top talents in America following a standout junior campaign.
The Alabama native recently trimmed his list to six finalists with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes making the cut, but Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels remain in the fight.
Kiffin and Co. will get Crowell over to Oxford for an unofficial visit on April 19th, according to On3 Sports, where he'll have another opportunity to check out Ole Miss.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder remains a coveted prospect for the Rebels as the program turns up the heat for his services.
Over the last handful of months, Kiffin's program has landed multiple commitments with the Rebels adding to the 2026 class last weekend.
Ole Miss reeled in commitment No. 3 on Saturday following a visit from three-star running back, Ja'Michael Jones.
Meet the New Pledge: Ja'Michael Jones
Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road three-star running back Ja'Michael Jones has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Sunday afternoon.
Jones, a 5-foot-10, 190-pounder with a myriad of schools pursuing his services, reveals his pledge to the Rebels fresh off of a weekend visit to Oxford.
The impressive Alabama running back recently revealed Ole Miss in his final eight schools alongside Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee as the finalists.
Just one week later, Jones has shut down his process and revealed a verbal commitment to the Rebels.
Jones has received over 30 offers during his prep career with Kiffin's crew now making the move for one of the top running backs in the South.
The goal was for Jones to make his way down to Oxford this month as he looks to get a closer look into the Rebels and Kiffin's program. This weekend, he did just that.
“They make football a business that seems very fun to be in,” Jones said of Ole Miss when speaking to OM Spirit last year. “My relationship with them is very good. Kevin Smith was the first coach to give me an offer. Ever since then, we have been very close.”
The Rebels are quickly beginning to make noise on the recruiting trail this spring with a myriad of priority prospects making their way to Oxford for unofficial visits.
