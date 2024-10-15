Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Working On Key Position Group in Bye Week
What has led to Ole Miss' slow start in conference play? In reality, a myriad of factors.
One of the most glaring areas of struggle has been up front on the offensive line, and while that has been impacted by injuries to key starters, the Rebels are looking for improvement in that area as they prepare to host the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 26.
Part of that relies on getting healthy, but the rotation of linemen itself is also being analyzed, according to head coach Lane Kiffin on Monday.
"Everything can be worked on and improved," Kiffin said. "In the bye, we look at all things, and we've definitely already started looking up front. Now, up front, some of that is injury-based too because two returning starters have been out for a few weeks.
"That hasn't necessarily allowed us to make moves that we may have made otherwise. I think there will be some changes there."
Jayden Williams and Jeremy James are the two starters that Kiffin is referencing, and their absence was a big issue last week against LSU as quarterback Jaxson Dart was sacked six times in the overtime loss.
Ole Miss has had to grapple with plenty of injuries thus far in conference play. On the other side of the trenches, edge rusher Princely Umanmielen has been sidelined with an ailment, and wide receiver Tre Harris has left the last two games (at South Carolina and LSU) with injury issues.
Kiffin (and fans alike) want to enter an bye week coming off a win, but from a "getting healthy" standpoint, this timing is ideal for Ole Miss.
"I think it does come at a good time from a physical standpoint," Kiffin said. "I'd always like to win going into byes for the feeling of it. We've now played a couple weeks without the starting left tackle, played without Princely who certainly think would have made a difference in a 50-pass game when he's an elite pass rusher.
"Jeremy James has been out, so I definitely think it's come at a good time, and we look to get all three of those guys back."
Ole Miss will not have another local media availability at the Manning Center with coaches and players this week due to there not being a game, but next Saturday's contest against Oklahoma is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on ABC or ESPN.
