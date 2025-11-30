Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Schedule Team Meeting Amid LSU Tigers Gaining Momentum
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has scheduled a team meeting for 9 a.m. CT on Sunday, sources confirm to Ole Miss Rebels On SI. ESPN first reported the news.
In a move that is set to be finalized on Sunday, the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" will have a winner as the LSU Tigers gain momentum for his services amid a battle against Ole Miss.
Kiffin is reportedly eyeing a move to LSU, but if he were to depart Ole Miss, the administration in Oxford would not allow him to coach in the College Football Playoff - causing a delay in the official decision, sources confirmed to Ole Miss Rebels On SI.
According to Yahoo Sports, "Lane Kiffin’s future hangs in doubt after a meeting at the UM chancellor’s home over whether he may continue to coach despite intentions to leave for LSU.
"As they have now for a week, LSU officials believe they hold Lane Kiffin’s commitment to be their next coach, though his desire to continue coaching Ole Miss in the postseason is a snag delaying the formalization of the move."
Kiffin met with Ole Miss officials on Saturday evening, but with Ole Miss remaining unwilling to let him coach in the College Football Playoff, a final decision was delayed.
Fast forward to late Saturday night and the "Kiffin to LSU" buzz began heating up with Yahoo Sports revealing that LSU officials were scheduling two private plans to pickup Kiffin and his camp on Sunday.
"LSU executives and Lane Kiffin's reps held a call after the Tigers game at OU to continue solidifying the deal with travel plans: The university is sending two planes to Oxford on Sunday for Kiffin, his family & others," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote.
Prior to making things official, Kiffin has first set a team meeting with Ole Miss for 9 a.m. CT in Oxford.
The current expectation is that the LSU Tigers will ink Kiffin to a deal on Sunday morning as the saga comes to an end with an SEC foe landing his services.
