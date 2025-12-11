Lane Kiffin Reacts to Jaxson Dart's Comments on Moving From Ole Miss to LSU Tigers

The Lane Kiffin era is officially over in Oxford after the coveted head coach made the move from Ole Miss to LSU on Nov. 30 in an unprecedented move.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is College Football Playoff bound with a first-round matchup against the Tulane Green Wave locked in, but Kiffin will not be on the sidelines after departing for LSU.

Kiffin spoke with Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter about the opportunity to coach into the postseason, but his request was denied by officias in Oxford.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, Ole Miss Football great Jaxson Dart has weighed in on the changes being made in Oxford after Kiffin's departure as Pete Golding steps in the mix.

“He kind of does some things that are unexpected,” Dart said. “I’m looking forward to his next opportunity and him and I have such a great relationship. I know for him, he’s going to put his best foot down and do some really great things for that program.

“I’m definitely happy for Ole Miss keeping Coach (Pete) Golding at the helm there. I was also happy to keep their offensive staff, being able to come back and coach for the rest of the playoff. … Excited to see their run to a national championship this year.”

"With Kiff, he kinda does some things that are unexpected. I'm looking forward to his next opportunity. Me and him have such a great relationship...I'm excited for him.



I'm also really happy for Ole Miss, keeping Coach Golding at the helm there. I'm happy that they were able to… pic.twitter.com/xXA2ulRG0u — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 10, 2025

In 2024, Dart became the program’s all-time leader in passing yards after breaking Eli Manning’s previous record where totaled 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Rebels.

Dart’s numbers improved year-by-year in Oxford under Kiffin’s watch where he has been known as a quarterback guru during his time on the sidelines.

Now, Kiffin has responded back to Dart's comments with the two having a close relationship:

It's been a chaotic stretch in Oxford, but with new leadership at the helm and a College Football Playoff berth locked in, all eyes are on the postseason in the Magnolia State.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: