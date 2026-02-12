Ole Miss Football Receives Major Update on Trinidad Chambliss Amid Latest Development

The NCAA has denied Ole Miss‘ request for a reconsideration on Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' eligibility waiver, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

Ole Miss submitted the request on Monday with "new evidence" - though the NCAA deemed that evidence as insufficient.

"Chambliss has now had his waiver, appeal and reconsideration denied," Dellenger wrote via X. "The QB is in the midst of a court hearing in Mississippi seeking a preliminary injunction to prohibit the NCAA from enforcing its eligibility standards and granting him a sixth year or eligibility."

Once Chambliss' appeal was denied last month, his camp immediately filed suit against the NCAA with the two sides now meeting in a Mississippi court room on Thursday with a final verdict set to be revealed.

Despite the reconsideration being denied, the final verdict will come on Thursday in court as Chambliss takes the stand in a battle against the NCAA.

“The NCAA Athletics Eligibility Subcommittee’s decision to deny Trinidad’s appeal is indefensible in light of the undisputed facts,” a statement from Ole Miss said. “The NCAA staff and subcommittee asserted that Trinidad was not denied the opportunity to compete during the 2022 season, despite the reality that he did not dress for a single game while suffering from severe, incapacitating medical conditions.

The NCAA has denied Ole Miss’ request for a reconsideration of QB Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility waiver, sources tell @YahooSports.



Ole Miss submitted the request Monday with new evidence. The evidence did not meet the NCAA threshold for a reconsideration. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 12, 2026

"Those conditions were fully and contemporaneously documented by his treating physician, yet this waiver request was still denied when it should have been approved at the NCAA staff level.

“Trinidad’s representatives will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent, and the documented medical record.”

Ole Miss and Chambliss agreed to new terms this offseason - if granted an additional season of eligibility - with millions on the table as he awaits the verdict on if he will be eligible to play in 2026 for the Rebels.

"Chambliss stands to make lucrative money if granted another season of eligibility," Yahoo Sports Ross Dellenger recently wrote. "He re-signed with Ole Miss contingent on his eligiblity for a compensation package at more than $5 million in salary - a figure he'd be difficult to earn next year in the NFL."

Now, as the clock ticks, Chambliss has taken the stand in Mississippi court as of 1:23 p.m. CT on Thursday to plead his case one final time.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: