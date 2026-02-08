Trinidad Chambliss Attorney Provides New Clearcut Evidence in Case Against NCAA

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will take his case to court next week amid a legal battle with the NCAA as he fights for an additional season of eligibility.

Chambliss is eyeing the opportunity to suit up for the Rebels in 2026 after not receiving a redshirt season while at Division II Ferris State prior to his time with the Ole Miss Rebels where he was dealing with serious health issues.

Now, Chambliss and his attorneys - spearheaded by Tom Mars - have revealed additional evidence surrounding his case:

“On February 6, 2026, a video clip from the December 2024 television broadcast of the NCAA Division II national championship game, which bore the NCAA’s logo, surfaced on social media,” the response said. “Trinidad, then in his second season of competition at Ferris State, started at quarterback, performed at a high level, and led Ferris State to victory.

"Close to the end of the game the television broadcast crew made the following statements about Trinidad: it “took patience for the opportunity to be the everyday starter” … Trinidad had a “redshirt” in 2021 and a “medical redshirt” in 2022 … he was “not actively part of the games, [only] helping out at the practices.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“These statements are not hearsay because they are not offered for the truth of the matter

asserted; these statements are offered (1) to prove that the words were said in December 2024, months before Trinidad decided to enter and transfer portal in April of 2025; (2) to reflect the

state of mind of the Ferris State football program and community regarding Trinidad’s status in the fall of 2022; and importantly, (3) to demonstrate that the basis for Ole Miss‘s waiver request

on behalf of Trinidad is neither manufactured nor contrived. The NCAA could have referenced

its own broadcast; it had no legitimate reason to be suspicious of Ole Miss‘s waiver request.”

But it didn't stop there. Chambliss’ attorneys claim Chambliss’ return would not result in harm to the NCAA:

Trinidad Chambliss’ attorneys filed a response today in the Chambliss vs NCAA case. The filing claims that Chambliss’s case was “neither manufactured nor contrived.” It stresses that they’ll be no grand harm to the college sports industry if Chambliss gets a sixth year. pic.twitter.com/lQZW7EGJcv — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 8, 2026

“Enjoining the NCAA from enforcing the Five-Year Rule as to (Chambliss) for next season will not result in substantial harm to others or to the NCAA … However, absent a grant of injunctive relief, (Chambliss) is likely to suffer substantial, immediate, and irreparable harm because he will be prevented from playing in the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Accordingly, the Court finds that the balance of the equities tips in favor of (Chambliss).”

Chambliss will receive the final verdict on Feb. 12 as his case looks to be resolved with all eyes on the Ole Miss Rebels signal-caller.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: