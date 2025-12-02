Lane Kiffin Recalls Alarming Incident With Ole Miss Football Fans Prior to Departure
Lane Kiffin has made his move after electing to depart the Ole Miss Rebels for a head coaching gig with the LSU Tigers, he revealed on Sunday.
After six seasons in Oxford, Kiffin walks away from the Ole Miss program amid a College Football Playoff run with defensive coordinator turned head coach Pete Golding is now set to lead the Rebels.
Golding was elevated to full-time head coach after Kiffin's messy departure from the Magnolia State.
“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
Once Kiffin's departure was made public, the Ole Miss fanbase heckled Kiffin all the way to the airport where he revealed what occurred prior to his flight to Baton Rouge.
The Incident Instilled in Kiffin: Drive to the Airport
“I’m human. Even though you understand it’s the passion, you’re with your son and you’re driving and you’ve got to call a cop that you know so they’ll help you because you personally know them, because you are leaving the state,” Kiffin said.
“You got to call them because you’re driving with your son and you’ve got to turn around. People are like screaming at you trying to run you off the road. I don’t know what they’re gonna do. So that affects you.
"That airport scene, all the things being said, I understand it. It’s the passion. But they’re saying that about you. You thought you did a really good job for six years for them. That affects you.
“Even on the plane down here, you’re kind of like ‘Man, we made this decision, but God I really —’ you know? We landed last night and when I saw the board there and I saw the leadership and I felt the power of this place.
"Then we get out of the car and there’s the fans, just all of them out there at the airport. Then the cars drive by as you’re going to the office and you drive by Tiger Stadium and it’s lit up and you’re like, ‘I absolutely made the right decision.’ And it all went away.”
