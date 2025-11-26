Lane Kiffin Receiving Advice From Nick Saban Amid Pursuit of Ole Miss, LSU, Florida
In a move that is set to take the college football landscape by storm, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will choose between a trio of SEC programs this week as "Decision Day" inches closer.
Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida remain the three schools on Kiffin's radar with the Southeastern Conference programs intensifying their pursuit this week.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Following the meeting, the LSU Tigers picked up momentum as a school to watch with multiple college football insiders shifting their confidence towards the Bayou Bengals.
"Florida officials have started to pursue other candidates, and Ole Miss administrators have begun to reach out to potential replacement coaches — two signals of Kiffin’s possible intent," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote.
"In Baton Rouge, things are mostly quiet as the program readies a multimillion-dollar offer for the coach."
Now, as Kiffin mulls over a monumental decision on his future, college football icon Nick Saban has weighed in on the advice he's provided Kiffin.
“I try to give him my perspective from my experience,” Saban said during a Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I’ve been in a few situations like this, whether it was when I was the defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns going to Michigan State – I stayed there and finished the season, hired five guys to run the Michigan State program while we finished the last four or five games of the year with the Browns and went to the playoffs.
"So, I think everybody has to manage their situation relative to where their heart is and what they feel.”
“I know in Lane’s situation, every coach wants to coach their team. I mean, it is really, really hard to up and leave your team (during the season),” Saban added. "And I gave a big speech about this last week on GameDay about the calendar should be set up so that every coach can finish the season with his team. That’s good for the players, and it’s good for the team.
"And the circumstances in college football right now don’t really allow that to happen because of when the transfer portal hits, when Early Signing Day hits, and you’re still playing games and trying to get into the Playoffs and you’ve got all these things to deal with.
“Hopefully maybe we’ll take some of these changes and put them on a calendar where it’s better for the players and you don’t have all these guys getting fired five games into the season.”
