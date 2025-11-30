Lane Kiffin Releases Statement Following Move to Depart Ole Miss for the LSU Tigers
Lane Kiffin has made his move to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers official as he departs Ole Miss amid a College Football Playoff run.
In an unprecedented move, Kiffin exits Oxford for a gig with the LSU Tigers after the program parted ways with Brian Kelly in late October.
Now, with the move official, Kiffin has released a statement - detailing his efforts to try and coach Ole Miss in the postseason, which was denied by athletics director Keith Carter.
“After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU,” Kiffin said in a statement. “I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
“While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss,” Kiffin continued. “And I will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford.”
Ole Miss has elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding as the permanent head coach of the Rebels where he is in line to replace Kiffin.
Golding put together one of the best all-around defenses in Ole Miss history in 2024, highlighted by one of the nation's most feared rush defenses and pass rush attack.
The Rebels led the nation in sacks (52) and tackles for loss (120), with both standing as new program records.
The Ole Miss defense stifled opponents to just 80.5 rushing yards per game, which ended the season ranked second in the FBS and was the fewest allowed by a Rebel defense since 1966.
Now, the successor to Kiffin is locked in with Golding taking over as the ex-Ole Miss head coach bolts for LSU.
