Lane Kiffin Responds to Reports That Nick Saban Could Return to Coaching
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin made his rounds at SEC Media Days on Monday in Atlanta (Ga.) as a headliner to open the four-day event.
Kiffin stole the show with his heartfelt message to the Oxford community and his love for the Magnolia State, but a report quickly circulated surrounding one of his mentors.
ESPN analyst, and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, revealed on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he had heard someone predict college football great, Nick Saban, will return to coaching at some point.
He cited a “very much in the know person” who believes Saban would get back to the sidelines in the future.
“This is a little bit out of left field, but the question was asked of me … a very much in the know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around and just really, really admire,” McElroy said.
“They seem to think Nick Saban’s not done coaching. I had a similar reaction. He’s pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again. … Look, if it wasn’t someone notable, I’d never say a word.”
What was Kiffin's response to the news that Saban could return to the sidelines?
“He’s not going to need me to hire him," Kiffin said. "I don’t think he’s done. I think he’ll be back. Whether that’s college or NFL I think he’ll be back.
“I did read what [Greg McElroy] said that earlier today, and then they asked me a question and I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s going to coach again. I don’t know if it’s college or NFL, but he’s gonna coach again.’ So he put that in my head and I repeated it. … But I have thought that. I thought it’d be probably one year in the media then back.
“And I kind of thought it might be the NFL, just because he’s so sharp still. I just saw something yesterday where he was doing some interview. He’s so sharp and has the process so nailed of how to do it that I almost see it as a waste that he’s not coaching.”
Saban's expertise has been utilized as a college football analyst as he enjoys retirement, but the buzz is certainly circulating that he could be back on the sidelines in the near future.
