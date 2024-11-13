Lane Kiffin Reveals Why This Bye Week is Perfect Timing For Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels have had a lot of news in the last few days.
They toppled the Georgia Bulldogs. They came in at No. 11 in the new College Football Playoff Rankings. Multiple players have been selected for national honors.
It's a busy time in Oxford, Mississippi.
And all of this comes as the Rebels enter a bye week. On Monday, head coach Lane Kiffin was asked if he thought this open date was coming at a good time for his team. In short, he does, and health has a big part to play in that mindset.
"I do, and normally I don't like them when you're in a rhythm winning with two dominant wins like that," Kiffin said. "But because of health, obviously with [wide receiver] Tre [Harris], that's exciting to think about how well we're playing without the best receiver in the country who's on pace to shatter every record there is, I think. I think there's a lot to that."
Tre Harris has not suited up for the Rebels since their loss to LSU, and he departed both that game and South Carolina the week prior with an injury. Kiffin's hope is that this bye week will give Harris an opportunity to heal and return to the field on Nov. 23 when the Rebels face Florida in Gainesville.
The other positive to a bye week at this point of the season comes down to emotions following the win over Georgia.
"It's challenging to get up again after that emotional-type of a game and them hearing all week how they're the greatest team ever and all that," Kiffin said. "That's very challenging. [Quarterback] Jaxson [Dart] got hurt in the game and played a lot on adrenaline and painkillers in order to do what he did. It's coming at a good time for him from a health standpoint."
And, of course, leave it to Kiffin to make a humorous music reference to finish off his quote.
"Sounded like a Morgan Wallen song right there: 'Adrenaline and Painkillers,'" Kiffin said with a laugh.
The Rebels now have some time to recuperate and regroup this week before traveling to face Florida. After their bout with the Gators, they will return home for the annual Egg Bowl (scheduled for Black Friday) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
If Ole Miss is able to win those last two games and keep pace in the College Football Playoff rankings, it could find itself in the postseason field with a chance to compete for a national championship.