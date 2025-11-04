Lane Kiffin's Betting Odds Rapidly Increasing for Florida Gators Head Coaching Job
The Florida Gators job opening continues stealing headlines with multiple potential candidates being linked to the gig in Gainesville.
From Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin to Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, the list of current head coaches has grown across the last three weeks as the program in the Sunshine State picks things up.
The Rebels' shot-caller remains linked to the job with Kiffin becoming a hot commodity across this year's coaching search with both the Gators and LSU Tigers in pursuit.
ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum weighed in on the future decision Kiffin will have to make to the iconic Nick Saban during his tenure with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“Right now, everyone in Oxford is saying, ‘We don’t bother Lane.’ I mean, they’re afraid of Lane. It’s a little bit Saban-esque. They won’t be afraid of him anywhere else,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show.
“Don’t believe that Lane is not considering these jobs, OK? I mean, we know Lane. He’s probably watching this right now, going, ‘I wonder what they’re saying about me right now.’
“I can’t tell you what he’s going to do, but it’s just a matter [of time]. I mean, Auburn came this close to getting him three years ago. The family finally said don’t go, but that’s changed now. I think Lane has another move in him. I just don’t know when it is or where it is, but it’s coming.”
Now, as the Gators' search continues, there's been a shift in the betting odds with Kiffin now moving into the No. 2 slot.
Florida Gators Next Head Coach Odds:
- Eli Drinkwitz (-110)
- Lane Kiffin (+300)
- James Franklin (+400)
- Jedd Fisch (+600)
- Clark Lea (+900)
Kiffin's betting odds have rapidly increased overnight after moving from +400 in the third spot to +300 in the second spot across a 12-hour timeframe.
Though the Ole Miss decision-maker sits with the now second-best odds, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes he should stay in Oxford.
“If you’ve got the resources to put a staff together and pay your players, why not coach there and not deal with not sleeping at night because you’re not gonna win 11 games?” Herbstreit said. “Ryan Day had a 24-hour armed guard at his house last year after he lost to Michigan because of his own fans because they wanted his a** fired.
"Then he went on to win four in a row and win the national title. That’s not forgotten. At Ohio State or Michigan or those high-profile jobs that you think are revered and wanted, and I’m not saying they aren’t, but why do you have to go there?
“…Why do you gotta deal with, ‘You better win or else’ mentality when maybe you can accomplish the same stuff at less of a stressful situation? I’m not saying (Lane Kiffin) won’t go to Baton Rouge or Gainesville. I’m just asking why. Why do you have to go?”
As the coaching carousel picks up, all eyes will be on Kiffin as he prepares to make a decision to either remain in Oxford with Ole Miss or depart for a different gig in the SEC.
