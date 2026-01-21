Ole Miss Football Reloads Roster With No. 2 Transfer Class Packed With SEC Standouts

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are navigating a chaotic stretch in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program assembling the No. 2 rated class headlined by multiple SEC standouts.

Once the portal window opened for business on Jan. 2, Golding and the new-look coaching staff in Oxford immediately hit the ground running in order to reload the roster for the 2026 season.

Ole Miss has cruised in the free agent market with over two dozen players signed, sealed, and delivered, but the quality of the newcomers is what continues to steal headlines.

The Rebels will bring in five Top-100 transfers, double-digit players with SEC experience, and a myriad of immediately impact weapons for the 2026 season in the Magnolia State.

Which newcomers with SEC experience standout most in the Ole Miss Rebels' No. 2 ranked transfer Portal haul?

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

No. 1: CB Jay Crawford - Auburn Tigers

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is coming off of a strong sophomore campaign on The Plains where he logged four pass breakups and an interception to go along with 13 total tackles with Auburn.

Across two seasons, Crawford totaled 11 passes defended and a pair of interceptions where he carved out a role as a critical component in the defensive backfield.

He would end up starting in 18 games, with the accolades galore coming his way during his time with the program - mainly during his true freshman campaign - earning SEC All-Freshman and On3 True Freshman All-American honors.

No. 2: OL Carius Curne - LSU Tigers

Ole Miss remains on the prowl for the top talent available with a primary focus on adding bodies in the trenches after retaining Delano Townsend and signing LSU Tigers transfer Carius Curne - the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the portal.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, Curne made the decision to explore other options with Ole Miss making a statement.

Former LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson is now on staff in Oxford as the Ole Miss Rebels' running backs coach/associate head coach where the relationship boosted the program's chances significantly.

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne (57) waits for the snap during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

No. 3: S Joenel Aguero - Georgia Bulldogs

Aguero departed Athens after spending three seasons with Kirby Smart and Co. where he signed as a five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle - checking in as the No. 2 safety in America.

The junior defensive back was Georgia’s full-time starter at STAR across the last two seasons, but has now made his move after Golding and Co. put a full-court press on the Southeastern Conference transfer.

Aguero appeared in 12 games in 2023 as a true freshman prior to becoming the starter across his sophomore and junior seasons at Georgia - ending his career in Athens after logging 72 tackles, three for a loss, four passes defended, and one interception.

The Transfer Portal Additions [26]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Top-10 Transfer Portal Wide Receiver

Ole Miss Football Adds Commitment From Prized Oklahoma Sooners Transfer To Haul

Kirk Herbstreit Believes Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong Chance To Get Waiver for 2026, Win Appeal

Join the Community: