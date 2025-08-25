Lane Kiffin's Take: Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons Turning Heads
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will open the 2025 season on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with all eyes on redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons.
The third-year quarterback will enter his first season as the starting signal-caller in Oxford after waiting behind first round draft selection Jaxson Dart.
On Monday, Kiffin addressed the media where he broke down what he's seen from his new QB1, his development and backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.
Kiffin's Take: Austin Simmons Edition
Simmons' Development:
“I think Austin’s doing a really good job. He had a really good Saturday night and performed really well. We continue to emphasize, one of the things why we’ve had a really good record, performed really well, it’s not just the offensive stats, those passing yards and all that. It’s been taking care of the football at that position and doing a really good job of that.
"So that’s, of course, a big emphasis, especially with a first-time starter, to make sure that that’s the No. 1 emphasis for him. We’re excited. He’s got a lot of weapons that have done really good things in practice, so now we got to do that in a game.”
Taking Control of the Offense:
“Yeah, he studies really hard, spends a lot of time up here, had a really good mentor and example in Jaxson (Dart), and it’s been great to see. He spends a ton of time with Coach Weis, Coach Judge, and Fisher Ray, and Dane (Stevens).
"We’ve got a lot of people up there to help his position because it’s really important that position, a lot to do with how you win when you’re in that position. So we pour a lot of resources in that position to get them to play really well and Austin’s been doing that so far.”
Backing Up Simmons: Thoughts on Trinidad Chambliss
"I think he’s done a great job and really come in and learned the offense really well, throwing really well. He’s done really good in scrimmages, and so that’s why we brought him here. That’s what he had shown on film, and so we’re glad.
"Our goal is always to make each room the best that we can, and obviously the entire roster, but regardless of what’s in a room. So that was really big getting him.”
