Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons Reveals Major News on Future With Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Oxford, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Simmons entered the 2025 season as the starting signal-caller for the program, but an ankle injury in Week 2 forced him out for multiple weeks where Trinidad Chambliss earned the QB1 role and never looked back.

The Florida native took a redshirt year across the 2023 season prior to suiting up in nine games for the Rebels in 2024 as a freshman.

Fast forward to his redshirt-sophomore season in 2025 and the torch was officially passed from Jaxson Dart to Simmons where he began the season as the starter.

Across six games played, Simmons logged 744 yards on 45-for-75 passing with 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions for the Rebels.

Once he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2, Chambliss earned the nod as the starter where he then took America by storm across his first season in Oxford - finishing in the Top-10 of the Heisman Trophy voting.

NEWS: Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per an ESPN source. He’s entering with a no contact tag, with Missouri as the favorite to land him. He’s expected to stay with Ole Miss through the CFP. pic.twitter.com/z7B6jaNhz6 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2026

Despite losing the starting job, Simmons remained upbeat on the sidelines for the Rebels - operating as a leader for the Ole Miss program amid a historic season.

There remains uncertainty surrounding the future of Chambliss in Oxford as he awaits his fate on a waiver applied to the NCAA - looking for an additional season of eligibility.

“I feel like my case is very strong,” Chambliss said Tuesday, via the Clarion Ledger. “I don’t see a reason why they should deny it, frankly. I have a lot to back up what I’m stating, what I’m putting in front of them. It’s up to the NCAA. Out of my control. I have all my faith in Jesus Christ.”

“I deserve it,” Chambliss said. “I’ve only played three seasons of college football. I feel like I deserve to play four. I redshirted in 2021. That was my freshman redshirt. Then I medically redshirted in 2022. Played in 2023, 2024 and this is 2025.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, for Simmons, he's made his move where he will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining. He will remain with the program throughout the College Football Playoff.

Ole Miss defeated the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals with a showdown against the Miami Hurricanes up next.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: