Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss Addresses If He's Spoken to LSU's Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss remains the talk of the town as he prepares to lead the Rebels into battle against Georgia in this week's Sugar Bowl.

Chambliss, an All-SEC selection, finished Top-10 in Heisman Trophy voting this fall after emerging as one of the top players in America across the 2025 season.

He signed with Ole Miss where he became QB2 behind Austin Simmons, but was immediately thrown in the fire as the starter once Simmons suffered an ankle injury in Week 2.

Chambliss has lifted a dominant Ole Miss offense that led the SEC while ranking third nationally in both total offense (498.1 yards per game) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game), as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

Across the 2025 regular season, Chambliss went 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The dual-threat signal-caller has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

Fast forward to the conclusion of the 2025 regular season and it was revealed Chambliss is eyeing a sixth season of eligibility, but the process hasn't been kind to the electrifying quarterback so far.

According to ESPN, "With the NCAA transfer portal set to open Jan. 2, Chambliss enlisted prominent attorney Tom Mars on Dec. 17 to help his case.

"On Dec. 22, Mars sent Ole Miss a seven-page letter, which has since been forwarded by the school to the NCAA reinstatement committee. The letter underscores the unusually high stakes in Chambliss' case, as he'd be set to make millions of dollars in 2026 as one of the sport's top returning quarterbacks.

Mars has broken his silence on the matter as it continues dragging out.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"This matter is not just time sensitive," Mars wrote. The letter asserts that Chambliss would "suffer irreparable harm" if he's not granted the waiver.

Now, with his eligibility up in the air, there is buzz than Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be pushing to get him down to Baton Rouge if he is granted an additional season.

On Tuesday, Chambliss was asked if he's spoken to Kiffin yet with a quick answer with zero hesitation: "I don't even think that's allowed right now."

Trinidad Chambliss, here at Sugar Bowl media day, says he’s not communicated with Lane Kiffin and adds, “I don’t think that’s even allowed right now.” pic.twitter.com/6efNkjOsb6 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 30, 2025

Chambliss and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night with an opportunity to clinch a berth to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

