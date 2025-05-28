Lane Kiffin's Take: Ole Miss Football's Trajectory, EA Sports Cover Experience
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin took the podium in Destin (Fla.) this week where he had the opportunity to breakdown a myriad of subjects surrounding the offseason.
From the current state of the quarterback room in Oxford to an opportunity to be on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26, Kiffin broke down what's been the latest in the Magnolia State.
A look into what Kiffin said in the Sunshine State ahead of a critical 2025 season.
What He Said: Kiffin at SEC Spring Meetings
Austin Simmons' Growth, Preparedness:
"He had a lot of talent. Very arm talented. Really just a unique prospect in general. To do what he (did) in baseball, comes in as a freshman, and strike people out in big SEC games.
"He's uniquely composed to do that — goes in the Georgia game and leads us right down the field. It's also easier to come in as a reliever —- both situations really as pitcher and quarterback — than to now come in and be 'the guy'. A lot of work to be done with that, but he does have a very high ceiling."
The Playoff Model: What Should it Be?
"I think I would just sum it up —- after all the data and analytics about these different systems over the years, who would be left out (and) who would be in. Whether that was the 12-team, 16-team system. Just appeared to me that — there's still flaws in every system — the best system should be the 16-best.
"I don't know exactly how that's figured out. I think that we have to use some of the indexes and have media people that watch the most and don't have any other motives in it and figure out the best 16 teams…if you watch this year in sports, baseball, softball, basketball so many dominate — whether it’s eight or 12 or 16 with SEC teams and there’s systems of figuring that out.
"I think a lot of that has to do with the non-conference amount of opponents they play. I think that would be the best way to do it. Get rid of automatic (bids) and figure out a system to get the best 16 teams in.
The EA Sports College Football Cover: Kiffin Included
"It was just a neat experience going out there. I think the picture they put out there wasn't really how we were standing necessarily. But just standing there and there was Reggie (Bush) and Tim Tebow, it was just really cool.
"Just have so many experiences with some of those players — being in the houses of those guys and recruiting them and now seeing them years later it was just pretty cool. My son was there, so he got to experience that."
One or Two Transfer Portal Windows: What Does Kiffin Believe?
"I think there's good and bad to all the systems, whether you go to one window —- when is that? — or whether it stays two because there's major issues with that. I would be for one being in the January area.
"If we can't get to that and there's going to be one later on, I think that's a flawed system because the kids are on your campus staying around that long and you don't know your team. To have one late spring (window) would cause a lot of issues — hard to build a team that way or they're already going places for those months. If that was the case, I would keep it the same where there's two."
