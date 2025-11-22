Lane Kiffin Set to Receive Near $100 Million Offer From SEC School Amid Battle
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has emerged as the hottest name on the coaching carousel this cycle with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators looking to lure him out of Oxford.
In what has become a three-team race between the trio of SEC schools, there remains a level of "confidence" on the LSU side that the program is picking up momentum in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes," according to multiple reports.
Now, LSU is set to finalize the contract offer for Kiffin that will be one of the richest in college sports history.
"The deal is believed to be for seven years and worth as much as $98 million, the source said, and includes a significant promise that would make LSU competitive in revenue sharing and NIL, the source said," CBS Sports wrote.
"A formal offer has not yet been made. Kiffin is expected to make a decision on his future after next Friday's Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said Friday.
"A seven-year deal averaging $14 million per year would make Kiffin the highest-paid coach in college football. Georgia's Kirby Smart entered the 2025 season with an annual salary of $13.3 million. Brian Kelly, the former LSU coach, was fired during the fourth year of a 10-year, $95 million contract."
A source revealed to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that the annual "roster cash" could reach the $30 million mark.
Kiffin has locked in a timeline on when he will make a decision after meeting with Ole Miss officials on Friday afternoon.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 29 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
As the contract details finalize, LSU has picked up momentum, but Ole Miss and Florida remain in the race with one week to go until a decision is made.
