Top Ole Miss Football Target Commits to Rebels Visit Amid Ohio State, Alabama Pursuit

Jackson (Miss.) five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the hometown program continues its pursuit of the top prospect in the Magnolia State.

Moss checks in as a Top-15 overall prospect in America where he earned his fifth star last fall after emerging as a top offensive linemen in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his prep career.

But the hometown Ole Miss Rebels are beginning to build momentum for the Mississippi native following a recent visit to Oxford last fall - making an impact on his process.

"I loved the environment down there in Oxford," Moss told 247Sports last fall after the Rebels took down LSU. "It's always gonna be rocking when Ole Miss plays LSU.

"I feel like the offense played very well. It's always love when I go there, I'm excited to come back during the fall and the spring."

Now, an official visit is on the docket with Moss set to make his way up to Oxford during the weekend of June 19-21 with offensive line coach John Garrison preparing to roll out the red carpet for the coveted target.

Moss has a pivotal stretch inching closer in his recruitment with multiple schools in pursuit of his services - including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Florida Gators, among several others.

But Ole Miss remains a team to know with the hometown program pulling out all the stops for the No. 1 prospect in the Magnolia State.

Moss has been labeled as a prospect that has first round draft pick written all over him with schools swinging for the fences in his recruitment.

Now, Ole Miss will continue its pursuit this offseason after landing a multi-day stay from the elite offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

