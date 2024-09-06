Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins Could 'Potentially' Play vs. MTSU, Per Lane Kiffin
The Ole Miss Rebels have a deep wide receiver room this season, but one of their key pieces in that position group did not take the field in Week 1.
Jordan Watkins was sidelined with a hamstring injury when Ole Miss hosted the FCS Furman Paladins, but on Thursday, head coach Lane Kiffin was asked by a fan on the weekly radio show "Reb Talk" if he expected Watkins to suit up for the Rebels this week. Kiffin's answer seemed optimistic.
"Potentially. I think Jordan will actually play," Kiffin said. "We'll see more (on Friday) as we get closer, but that would be good. Jordan's done a great job receiving for us and kind of (wide receiver Cayden Lee)'s big brother. To have those guys out there would be great."
Watkins was a participant in Ole Miss' fall camp this offseason, but he was eventually seen in viewing sessions wearing a black non-contact jersey. He did not dress out in last week's game and was not included on the depth chart.
Kiffin also shared some details on Watkins' treatment that seemingly helped him recover, a unique technique that the coach was not previously aware of.
"He played for a while and then hurt his hamstring," Kiffin said. "I don't know if I'm supposed to say this, but it was very informative what I learned. They got an injection from California, and they injected his leg with female placebo so that his injury would come back faster with the nutrients."
That's an interesting medical approach, but if it works, Kiffin and Ole Miss fans will certainly take it.
The Rebels are scheduled to kick off against Middle Tennessee at 3:15 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The game will be televised on SEC Network.