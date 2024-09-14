New Ole Miss Uniforms Gain National Recognition on ESPN
The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels are breaking out their new road uniforms on Saturday night against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and those threads gained some national recognition on Saturday morning.
Sam Acho of ESPN hosted a segment that highlighted three teams' new uniforms in Week 3, and alongside TCU and Baylor's all-black looks, Ole Miss' icy threads made the cut. You can view the video below.
"If you're someone who prefers keeping your phone in light mode instead of dark, then you'll love what they're doing in Oxford, Mississippi," Acho said. "The Rebels will be rocking a new all-white uniform this season as a part of their ongoing 'Drip in the Sip' campaign.
"The design features the iconic red Ole Miss script logo and powder blue stripes and numbers. This marks the first time in school history that a road uniform will incorporate powder blue."
As Acho goes on to mention in the segment, the revival of powder blue at Ole Miss came in 2014 with the return of the powder blue helmets in a game against the Memphis Tigers. They are reminiscent of the helmets worn during the 1980s when Rebel legend Chucky Mullins was paralyzed making a tackle against Vanderbilt in 1989.
Ole Miss revealed these uniforms to the public over the summer, and since Week 3 is the Rebels' first road game of the season, it's the perfect time for the threads to see the light of day. As the video states, this is the first time in school history that a road jersey features powder blue accents.
The Rebels and Wake Forest will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on The CW.