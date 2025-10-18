Live Updates: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 SEC Matchup
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will take the field in Sanford Stadium on Saturday for a Top-10 SEC showdown against Kirby Smart and the No. 9 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
In a matchup that has generated significant buzz, Lane Kiffin and Co. will put the program's unblemished record on the line in Athens against one of the top program's in America.
"We’re going to have to stay really focused. Heard Kirby talking about the noise and how it needed to be the loudest the stadium’s ever been. I’m sure it will be. But both [teams] have to play in the noise.
"They actually verbally communicate more on defense than we do on offense. Rare game like that. The noise is not the biggest factor at all in the game. It’ll be blocking, tackling, catching, throwing and taking care of the football."
Here's what Lane Kiffin said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens.
What Lane Kiffin Said: Week 8 Edition
"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.
"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."
Pregame Updates:
- Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kyron Jones is OUT for Saturday's Top-10 matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels. Kirby Smart and Co. will test their depth in the defensive backfield.
- Kickoff time is set for 2:40 p.m. CT from Sanford Stadium in Athens (Ga.).
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each quarter.]
- Ole Miss will kick the ball off to open Saturday's Top-10 showdown in Athens. Georgia will receive the ball for the first possession of the game,
- Georgia navigates a quick 7-play, 42-yard drive to open the game with the Bulldogs getting on the board first with a 51-yard field goal. Gunner Stockton goes 3-for-3 on the drive with 45 yards through the air.
Score Update: Georgia 3, Ole Miss 0
- Trinidad Chambliss takes the field for the Rebels with Ole Miss coming out gunning to start the day in Athens. Chambliss and Co. are in the midst of a 10-play, 52-yard drive with the Rebels' signal-caller 5-for-8 passing with 42 yards through the air. Ole Miss is on the Georgia 3-yard line.
- Chambliss orchestrates an impressive opening drive for the Rebels after marching into Georgia territory and capitalizing in the red-zone - Ole Miss gets in the end-zone on a Chambliss 7-yard scramble. 14-play, 65-yard drive.
Score Update: Ole Miss 7, Georgia 3
- After both programs navigated scoring drives in the first frame, Georgia will begin the second quarter with ball inside the Ole Miss 10-yard line after orchestrating an impressive drive let by Gunner Stockton.
End of 1Q: Ole Miss 7, Georgia 3
Second Quarter:
- Georgia caps off a 13-play, 75-yard drive with Gunner Stockton connecting with Lawson Luckie in the end-zone for an eight-yard score. Bulldogs re-take the lead on the first play of the quarter.
Score Update: Georgia 10, Ole Miss 7
- It's back and forth in Athens. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss pieces together a 10-play, 65-yard touchdown drive for the Rebels with Kewan Lacy getting in the end-zone to cap off the drive. Chambliss with 57 yards on 4-for-6 passing on the drive.
Score Update: Ole Miss 14, Georgia 10
-
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes Headline CFP Projections
The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 Matchup
Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: ESPN College GameDay Heading to Athens
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.