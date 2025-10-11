Live Updates: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars in Week 7 Battle
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday morning for a non-conference clash against Jimmy Rogers and the Washington State Cougars.
After working through the open date in Week 6, Lane Kiffin and Co. are back in action with the program looking to remain unbeaten in 2025.
“We’re really excited about this matchup," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. "Our first early game of the year and really have encouraged our fans to show up the way they did our last home game against LSU.
“(Washington State has) played a lot better in the last game and presents a lot of challenges. So they’re really well-coached. Really sound in what they do.
"Their quarterbacks has started playing a lot better than guys were early in the year. So it’s a big challenge for us and one that we’re excited about.”
Here's what Lane Kiffin said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
What Lane Kiffin Said: Week 7 Edition
"They throw the ball really well," Kiffin said of the Cougars. "On defense, they’re sound in what they do and they’ve played some really good games of defense.
"Now, they had some lopsided games like the Washington game, which got out of control late. Both those games, North Texas and Washington, they had a lot of turnovers in the game and that set up really short fields.
"This is a really big challenge for us. Our first early game like this, so hopefully we play well. We practice early every day. That shouldn’t shock our players."
Pregame Updates:
- Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will get the start once again for the Rebels as he continues his dominant start to the 2025 season.
- Ole Miss will roll with the same combination of RB Kewan Lacy, WR Harrison Wallace III, WR Cayden Lee, and WR De'Zhaun Stribling as the skill position players.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each quarter.]
First Quarter:
- Washington State has won the opening coin toss and has deferred. The Ole Miss Rebels wil open Saturday's Week 7 matchup with the ball.
- Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Co. orchestrate an 11-play, 71-yard drive with Washington State forcing a turnover on downs. The Rebels go for it on 4th-and-3 and are unable to convert. Cougars take over on their own 4-yard line.
- The Ole Miss defense comes out firing on all cylinders after holding Washington State to four yards on the first drive of the game - Cougars punt it away after a three-and-out.
- The Rebels piece together a slow 7-play, 26-yard drive with Kiffin and Co. electing to kick a 47-yard field goal that is NO GOOD from Lucas Carniero. Ole Miss drives inside the Washington State 5-yard line on the first drive followed by a routine kick for Carniero on the second drive with zero points.
- Washington State's offense comes out on the second drive shot out of a cannon after piecing together a 9-play, 71-yard touchdown drive. Zevi Eckhaus connects with Landon Wright on a 26-yard pass to get in the end-zone.
Score Update: Washington State 7, Ole Miss 0
