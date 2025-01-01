LOOK: Ole Miss Football Hits TopGolf Ahead of Gator Bowl Showdown
There's a time for work, and there's a time for relaxation. In bowl game trips, there's often time for both.
The Ole Miss Rebels football team took a swing at another sport this week ahead of their matchup in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils, making a trip to TopGolf. Apparently, some of the football Rebels were better at this exercise than others as evidenced by Ole Miss' posts on social media.
You can view a video of the trip below, one that is narrated by quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Interestingly, Dart was asked about his teammates' golf games after practice on Tuesday, and the Rebels signal caller gave his dream team for a round on the course.
"TopGolf is very different than if you were to go out on the course and play 18," Dart said. "I'm taking me, No. 1. I'll take [Caden] Prieskorn, Drew Burnett, Jordan Watkins, Eli Acker and Reece McIntyre. That's probably the best golfers, I would say."
He was then asked about the worst golfer on the team, and he didn't hesitate with his answer.
"My last pick?" Dart said with a laugh. "Caleb Warren."
This is the last ride for many of the Rebels on this year's roster as they look ahead to what's next, whether that be a career in the NFL or a life after football. For now, however, they are enjoying these moments with one another ahead of a critical bowl game against Duke.
If Ole Miss is able to take down the Blue Devils on Saturday, it would give them their third 10-plus-win season in the last four years, a feat that has not been accomplished since 1959, 1960 and 1962.
Kickoff on Thursday in the Gator Bowl is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.